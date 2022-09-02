Tom Brady Flies to Son's Football Practice After Returning from Personal Leave: 'Such a Sweet Dad'

Tom Brady is making sure to spend quality time with his children –– even if that means jumping on a flight.

A source tells PEOPLE the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, flew to New York to see his 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward's practice football game after his recent 11-day absence from the NFL team.

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents," the insider says. "He flew all the way in for the scrimmage."

"He's such a sweet dad and is always there for Jack."

He also brought along son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, whom he shares with wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady co-parents Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady previously celebrated Jack's 15th birthday after returning from his brief hiatus from the Buccaneers. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son," he wrote in an Instagram tribute.

"What a blessing you are in our life," Brady added. "We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was excused from the Buccaneers last month "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles announced during a press conference.

Brady shed some more light on his brief absence as reporters pressed him for a comment after a postseason game upon his return.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady said. "I'm 45 years old, man."

"There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."