Tom Brady Says His Family Is 'My Greatest Achievement' as He Announces NFL Retirement

After 22 years in the NFL, Tom Brady announced his official retirement in a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday

Tom Brady is feeling grateful for his family as he announces his official retirement from the NFL.

On Tuesday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion confirmed his retirement in a heartfelt post on Instagram, in which he gave a special shoutout to his wife Gisele Bündchen and three kids. Brady shares daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As his post came to an end, Brady added, "And lastly, to my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration."

"Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family," he continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team, winning six Super Bowls. His final two seasons in the NFL were played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who Brady led to his seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021.

In an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! last month, the athlete opened up about his future, sharing that he's ready to "spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids."

Tom Brady and Gisele family Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and family | Credit: Gisele/Instagram

The football star had a moment of reflection, saying: "I think as I've gotten older, I think the best part is, is football is extremely important in my life. And it means a lot to me. And I care a lot about what we're trying to accomplish as a team. And I care a lot about my teammates."

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady continued and said the "biggest difference" is that he's "older" and now has children that he also "cares about." He saluted Bündchen and his kids as his "biggest supporters," adding that the supermodel "deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."