Tom Brady FaceTimes with Son Benjamin, 10, While Socially Distancing During Coronavirus Spread

Tom Brady is not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop him from enjoying some quality father-son time.

On Tuesday, the NFL quarterback shared a screenshot from his FaceTime call with his 10-year-old son Benjamin. In the photo, a shirtless Brady, 42, was all smiles as Benjamin laid on his stomach to talk to his dad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Missing my boy,” the athlete captioned the sweet Instagram Story shot, adding two heart-eyed emojis.

Brady shares Benjamin and daughter Vivian Lake, 7, with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also has a son, 12-year-old John “Jack” Edward, from his past relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Tom Brady/Instagram

RELATED: Tom Brady Expected Son Benjamin, 9½, to Love Sports as Much as Jack, 11: “It Was Hard for Me”

Last week, Bündchen, 39, shared a sweet video on Instagram from Costa Rica of herself, Vivian and Benjamin singing the uplifting tune “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars. In the clip, the supermodel and her kids crooned together in harmony while seated on a sofa amid tropical foliage.

“Though we are going through a very tough time, let’s try and focus on the present, and live the HERE and NOW. Life is a gift,” Bündchen wrote in her caption.

Image zoom Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Brady, meanwhile, recently kept busy while social distancing by re-watching the New England Patriots’ 2017 Super Bowl victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

The professional athlete documented the re-watch on his Instagram Story Monday, which included plenty of commentary about the historic game. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” Brady wrote with several happy-face emojis about the moment the Patriots won in overtime.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Announces He’s Leaving the Patriots: “It Is Time for Me to Open a New Stage”



Last month, Brady announced that he would be departing from the Patriots after winning six total Super Bowls with the team and heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” he wrote on Instagram, in part. “I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday afternoon, there are at least 205,172 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. — the most worldwide — with at least 4,540 people having died from coronavirus-related illness domestically, according to a New York Times database. Johns Hopkins is reporting 905,279 confirmed cases globally, with 45,371 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.