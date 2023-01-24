Tom Brady Explains Why He Told His Kids He Wants Them to Fail: 'We Have to Develop Resiliency'

Tom Brady is opening up about how his takeaways from football connect to his parenting in the latest episode of his Let's Go podcast

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on January 24, 2023 01:54 PM
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attends the TAG Heuer "Don't Crack Under Pressure" Muhammad Ali tribute at Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn on October 25, 2016 in New York City.
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage; tom brady/Instagram

Tom Brady is drawing parallels between lessons learned on the field and lessons learned in life.

Reflecting on the end of his NFL season following the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's loss last Sunday, Brady talked to co-host Jim Gray about being resilient on their Let's Go podcast.

"In life, you try a lot of things, and you fail. It's part of life. We try things, we really push ourselves to try something new, and it doesn't go the way we want. So what do you do? Do you care less? Do you care more? Or do you take the experience for what it was and try to learn from it and grow from it and find the resilience we all want to teach our children?" he mused.

Brady went on to explain why he wants his three children — daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, who he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, as well as son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — to learn resilience.

"I don't want it to go right for my kids all the time," Brady, 45, explained. "I told them that this morning. I said, 'I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail and when you fail.'"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> and family
Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Brady continued, "Because life isn't gonna be just a smooth ride, so we have to develop resiliency. You know, schools teach that. Sports teach that, a lot of things are taught through that."

Asked if his three kids are afraid to fail, Brady said, "I think actually it's probably hard for everybody in our society to feel like you can fail or you can say the wrong thing. There are heavy repercussions to even admitting you fail," noting "people pile on."

The quarterback noted that life is about learning and relationships, expressing his gratitude for how he has "these great children to learn from, and try to be a good parent and present for them, and be a good example and role model."

"In the end, what do I always tell my kids? 'All you can do is the best you can do.' Just do the best you can do, I don't care whether you win or lose, just do your best, and you'll be proud of it. We're all cool with that if you did your best."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>
tom brady/instagram

Opening up about his split from Bündchen on a previous episode of his Sirius XM podcast, Brady said that he is "really focused" on his children after he and the supermodel finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

