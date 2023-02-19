Tom Brady Enjoys Snow Day with His 3 Kids After NFL Retirement: 'Growing Up'

Tom Brady is hitting the slopes with the kids.

The newly-retired NFL star, 45, enjoyed some fresh powder Saturday with his three kids and their friends as he shared photos and videos from their snow-covered outing to his Instagram Story.

"Ok we age going BIG tomorrow," Brady wrote with a video of his and Giselle Bündchen's daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and her friend sliding down a snowy hill, adding with another photo of Vivian in the snow: "Growing up."

He also shared a selfie with his oldest son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15½, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. "The best son a dad could ever hope for," wrote Brady.

In another photo, Brady and Bündchen's son Benjamin Rein, 13, posed with a friend. "And these boys BFFs since Beantown," the proud dad noted with the snapshot.

Meanwhile, Bündchen arrived Saturday in her home country Brazil for Carnival. The annual event runs from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22 in Rio de Janeiro this year. The Brazilian festival usually kicks off the Friday afternoon before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent in the Catholic calendar, the 40-day period before Easter.

The 42-year-old supermodel, author, mom and entrepreneur was snapped on Saturday stepping off the plane in high spirits in Rio de Janeiro.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in late October, hours after they filed. Although details of their settlement agreement and custody details were not publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair shares joint custody of their kids.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," Brady wrote in a statement at the time, echoing Bündchen's comment that they will continue to "work together as parents."

A source close to the family told PEOPLE: "The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want. They're not vindictive like that.

"These kids won't be used as pawns," added the insider. "They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents."

Brady shared the news of his second retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, sharing a brief video reflecting on his 23 seasons with the league, exactly one year after announcing his short-lived first retirement.

"I'm retiring. For good," he said in the clip. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first."