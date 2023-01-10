Tom Brady Shares Why He Doesn't Care About Son Jack Coming to Games: 'I Want to See Your Stuff'

Tom Brady is opening up about how his priorities have shifted since son John "Jack" Edward started playing football.

On his Let's Go podcast Monday, Brady opened up about the kinds of considerations you make when deciding whether or not to sign up for another NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, explained that priorities shift throughout one's career, which makes the considerations change every year.

"The weight of life and the weight of the responsibilities of your life become more than — to value it, it's your cost-benefit analysis, so to speak. What am I giving up now, to continue to play, as opposed to what am I gaining?" he said.

"There's an emotional component to those decisions which do weigh differently on you as you get older because you just have more responsibility in your life," Brady pointed out. "And that responsibility is amazing. Children are — there's nothing to me more important than my kids."

"I want to see my son Jack play, too. It was important for me this season, [Coach Todd Bowles] said 'look, if he's playing football, make sure you get up and see him.'"

"I wanted to be there to watch him play," Brady continued. "I said, 'I don't give a s––– if you come see my games anymore. No! I want to see your stuff.'"

"It all weighs in," he concluded.

Brady shares Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. He is also dad to daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen.

In September, Brady visited New York City and "cheered on Jack" as the teenager's football team was winning.

"He and a friend kept to themselves," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "His other kids weren't with him this time. he seemed smiley and would yell out to cheer on Jack."

Brady had also traveled to New York earlier that month to watch one of Jack's football practices, another insider told PEOPLE.

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents," they said. "He flew all the way in for the scrimmage."

"He's such a sweet dad and is always there for Jack," the source added of Brady's relationship with his oldest son.