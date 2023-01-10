Tom Brady Shares Why He Doesn't Care About Son Jack Coming to Games: 'I Want to See Your Stuff'

Tom Brady opened up about putting son Jack, 15, and his budding football career ahead of the pro's own

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 03:27 PM
tom brady, jack brady
Photo: tom brady/instagram; Michael Hickey/Getty

Tom Brady is opening up about how his priorities have shifted since son John "Jack" Edward started playing football.

On his Let's Go podcast Monday, Brady opened up about the kinds of considerations you make when deciding whether or not to sign up for another NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, explained that priorities shift throughout one's career, which makes the considerations change every year.

"The weight of life and the weight of the responsibilities of your life become more than — to value it, it's your cost-benefit analysis, so to speak. What am I giving up now, to continue to play, as opposed to what am I gaining?" he said.

"There's an emotional component to those decisions which do weigh differently on you as you get older because you just have more responsibility in your life," Brady pointed out. "And that responsibility is amazing. Children are — there's nothing to me more important than my kids."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>, jack brady
tom brady/instagram

"I want to see my son Jack play, too. It was important for me this season, [Coach Todd Bowles] said 'look, if he's playing football, make sure you get up and see him.'"

"I wanted to be there to watch him play," Brady continued. "I said, 'I don't give a s––– if you come see my games anymore. No! I want to see your stuff.'"

"It all weighs in," he concluded.

Brady shares Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. He is also dad to daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> with Jack
Tom Brady Instagram

In September, Brady visited New York City and "cheered on Jack" as the teenager's football team was winning.

"He and a friend kept to themselves," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "His other kids weren't with him this time. he seemed smiley and would yell out to cheer on Jack."

Brady had also traveled to New York earlier that month to watch one of Jack's football practices, another insider told PEOPLE.

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents," they said. "He flew all the way in for the scrimmage."

"He's such a sweet dad and is always there for Jack," the source added of Brady's relationship with his oldest son.

Related Articles
Tom Brady, Jack Brady
Tom Brady Opens Up About Watching Jack as a Quarterback Like His Dad: 'I Can Definitely Help Him'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
tom brady, jack brady
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack, 15, Has Started to Borrow His Clothes: 'Young Man's Rite of Passage'
Tom Brady daughter
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
tom brady son
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Poolside Photos with Son Ben After Christmas Celebrations: 'Love This Boy'
Tom Brady Shares Silly Christmas Gifts Celebrating His Three Kids' Passions
Tom Brady Shares Photos of Sweet Christmas Gifts Celebrating His Three Kids' Passions
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attends the TAG Heuer "Don't Crack Under Pressure" Muhammad Ali tribute at Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn on October 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3002862792524819490/
Tom Brady Celebrates the Holidays with His Children After Gisele Bündchen's Christmas Trip to Brazil
tom brady
Tom Brady to Spend First Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Tom Brady Says He's Like 'National Lampoon's' Character Clark Griswold with Christmas Decorations
tom brady, benjamin brady
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Tribute on Son Benjamin's 13th Birthday: 'So Special and Loved'
tom brady, jack brady
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Jack Throwing a Football with the Buccaneers: 'My Inspiration'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Dedicates NFL Win to Daughter Vivian on Her Birthday, Says 'She Was Worried' About Game
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce
Tom Brady Calls Texts From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football the 'Best Motivation'
Tom Brady Shares Texts He Received From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football: 'Best Motivation'