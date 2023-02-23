Tom Brady Documents Snow Adventures During Ski Trip with His 3 Kids: 'Powder Day'

The NFL legend is sharing sweet moments from his snow-filled vacation with his children on Instagram

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on February 23, 2023 11:52 PM
Photo: tom brady/Instagram

Tom Brady has embarked on a snow-filled getaway with his kids.

The dad of three is spending some of his post-NFL retirement days on the slopes, sharing glimpses into the family vacation on Instagram.

In one adorable snap shared on his Instagram story, the 45-year-old decorated athlete highlighted his 10-year daughter Vivian Lake, who he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, as she carried a cup filled with water outside, proclaiming, "This will turn into ice."

tom brady/Instagram

He followed behind her as she walked outside, saying, "I don't believe it," joking at the bottom of the video, "Science is fun."

Brady is also on the family trip with his 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and his and Bündchen's 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein.

He shared snaps with the boys as they rode down the slopes screaming "crushed," and they smiled with excitement.

tom brady/Instagram

Earlier in the week, he shared additional snaps with the kids as he raved about how they were "growing up" and how they were "going big" on the slopes.

Hours before announcing his retirement from the NFL earlier this month, he spoke with PEOPLE about his kids' role in his career as he walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the film 80 For Brady.

"I was pretty emotional through it," he told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing."

tom brady/Instagram

"Man, your kids teach you so much," he added, sharing his appreciation for his children. "You get to learn through new experiences with them and they're the biggest blessing of my life."

He spoke openly about his divorce from Bündchen for the first time on his Sirius XM show Let's Go! in which he stressed that their kids were their main priority.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," he said.

