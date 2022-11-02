Tom Brady 'Didn't Want Kids to Have Divorced Parents,' Source Says After Gisele Bündchen Split

Tom Brady "didn't want the kids to have divorced parents," a source close to the football pro tells PEOPLE of his children with Gisele Bündchen following the pair's split.

The former couple, who share two children, son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, finalized their divorce last Friday after 13 years of marriage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback "wanted this to work out," the insider adds of his marriage to Bündchen.

"This was not Tom's idea," says the source of the couple's decision to divorce. "This was never Tom's idea."

After the pair finalized their expedient divorce, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady, 45, will remain in Tampa and Bündchen, 42, will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

Brady, who is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Bündchen both addressed their split on social media that morning, both noting that their kids will continue to receive the "love and attention they deserve."

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen wrote in an Instagram Story announcing the couple's separation. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Bündchen explained that although the decision to "end a marriage is never easy," she feels "blessed for the time" they had together and only wishes "the best for Tom always."

Brady echoed her sentiment, telling his social media followers that he and Bündchen are "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," and that the couple will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, Brady opened up about the split, sharing that he is "really focused" on "taking care of my family and certainly my children" after he and Bündchen finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady later continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."