Tom Brady Dedicates NFL Win to Daughter Vivian on Her Birthday, Says 'She Was Worried' About Game

Tom Brady shares Vivian, 10, and Ben, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan

Published on December 6, 2022 02:43 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady took home a big win for one of his biggest fans.

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, pulled off a win against the New Orleans Saints and dedicated the moment to daughter Vivian Lake on her 10th birthday.

"Good to get a win at home," Brady said in his post-game interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters. "It's my daughter's birthday, Vivi Lake. Daddy loves you, and hopefully, that's for her."

The NFL star admitted that Vivian was a "little worried when I said we're playing the Saints."

"She said, 'oh no, daddy,' " he added with a laugh.

Brady also got a pre-game pep talk from son Benjamin Rein, 12, who texted him ahead of the matchup.

"I will be watching," Ben wrote. "Say hi to me on camera."

"YES!!!!!," the father of three replied.

Later, Ben added, "Go and do what you do best. Kick some butt."

The NFL dad captioned the screenshot shared on Instagram Tuesday morning, "The best motivation any dad can have!! I love you Benny❤️❤️❤️."

Earlier on Monday, Brady — who shares Vivian and Ben with ex Gisele Bündchen and also is dad to John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — shared a sweet post on Instagram honoring Vivian on her special day.

In the cute shot, Brady embraced Ben and Vivi as the trio spent time together at a holiday market in New York City. The NFL star gave son Ben a kiss on the head while Vivian smiled for the camera and held up peace signs.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady wrote.

Bündchen dropped a single red heart emoji in the comments of the post.

Gisele at Disney for Vivian's birthday
