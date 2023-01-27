Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date

Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow

Published on January 27, 2023 01:27 PM
tom brady, david beckham
Photo: tom brady/instagram

Tom Brady and David Beckham can't get enough quality time with their daughters.

The two proud dads and sports icons got together with their little girls, the NFL star's 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11.

Both athletes shared photos from the night on their Instagram Story Friday. In the photo, Harper stands in front of her dad, who has an arm around her as he sits next to Brady, who has Vivi on his lap.

"Daddy daughter dates ❤️," Brady captioned the shot, while Beckham wrote, "Daddy's and there daughters💖💖 Family night 🤍🤍."

The longtime friends are both also fathers to sons as well. Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen, as well as son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan. Beckham shares Harper and sons Cruz, 17, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23, with wife Victoria Beckham.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>, david beckham
david beckham/instagram

Both dads enjoy spending special time with their little girls and sharing their experiences together on Instagram.

Last summer, the retired soccer star, 47, shared a video to Instagram of himself and Harper as they strolled the streets of Venice, Italy, with a special surprise in their hands: two cones of gelato.

"So we came to chic Venice, didn't we Harper?" Beckham asked his daughter in the clip, Harper nodding her head enthusiastically. "And what time is it for ice cream in the morning?"

"Nine!" she responded, taking a lick of her cone with a big smile on her face.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Dave Benett/Getty

"9 a.m.," Beckham continued. "Wow."

"Ssssssshhhhhhh don't tell mummy 9 a.m. gelato 🍨," he wrote in the video's caption on Instagram. "Sorry mummy @victoriabeckham ❤️ creating special memories with #HarperSeven 👒."

Earlier this month, the NFL star, 45, shared a cute photo of daughter Vivian on horseback while walking around an outdoor ring. The pre-teen smiled for her dad's photo, which was snapped from a patio area outside the ring.

"❤️❤️❤️ x Infinty [sic]," Brady captioned the post on his Instagram Story.

