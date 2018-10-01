Tom Brady‘s good-luck charm? His daughter!

Ahead of the New England Patriots‘ victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the superstar quarterback’s wife Gisele Bündchen posted a heartwarming snapshot featuring her husband and their 5½-year-old Vivian Lake.

“When they say little girls own their daddies. It’s true!!” Bündchen captioned the photo of Vivian and her dad touching foreheads, with the latter in his football uniform and Vivian wearing a My Little Pony dress.

“We are all cheering for you my love , have fun! ❤️🤗 #gameday #gopats #godaddy,” the supermodel added.

Brady’s 38-7 win marks the first loss of the season for the Dolphins, putting the Patriots at a 2-2 standing.

Tom Brady and family Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Tom Brady with his three kids Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

When asked if he considers himself a strict parent, Brady, 41, told PEOPLE in October 2016 that he thinks there’s a difference between being too tough and being consistent with rule enforcing.

“I wouldn’t say strict, but I’d say disciplined, because there are definitely times when they get over on their dad,” said the father of three, admitting he’s not at all tough on Vivian. (He also shares 8½-year-old son Benjamin Rein with Bündchen and son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 11, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“No way. It’s too hard — she’s too cute, and she just says, ‘Dad, please?’ and I say ‘Okay,’ ” he confessed. “My wife always says, ‘You gotta be tougher on her!’ and I say, ‘I can’t.’ [Vivian]’s, like, half my wife, so you know … that’s just the way it goes.”

Tom Brady and family

In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, 38-year-old Bündchen opened up about how motherhood was a tough adjustment.

“When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died,” said the supermodel and Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author.

“I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock.”

But figuring out how to balance a happy relationship with work and parenting has been worth it. As the mother of two (and stepmom of one) explained, “When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy, or if they’re sad it makes you sad. You suffer with them and you have joy with them.”