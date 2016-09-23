Tom Brady Says Daughter Vivian 'Owns My Day - Owns My Life'

"Whatever she tells her dad to do, that's what I do," Tom Brady admits

The moment Tom Brady walks off the football field and sees his daughter, he instantly becomes a softie.

“That little girl owns my day — owns my life,” Brady told Entertainment Tonight of 3½-year-old Vivian Lake.

“[I] cannot say no to anything,” he said of his daughter with wife Gisele Bündchen. “Whatever she tells her dad to do, that’s what I do. That’s just the way it goes.”

Brady — who’s also dad to sons Benjamin, 6½, and Jack, 9 — says he’d love to see them all play sports one day.

“If they do, I think it’s great because I can really help them out, but if they don’t, that’s up to them,” he said.

Bündchen — whom he says helps him dress for the red carpet — also keeps him lean.

“I’ve never had a strawberry in my life. Can you imagine that?” said Brady, who can’t eat it because of his diet. “It’s just not a thing I like.”