Watch Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Crash His BRADY Brand Video: 'What the Heck Is Gummy Knit?'

Tom Brady got some help from one of his favorite sidekicks to promote his apparel brand.

On Sunday, the NFL quarterback, 45, was all smiles in a video shared on Instagram talking about BRADY Brand's new Gummyknit sweatshirts.

"Hey guys, what's up? So we just dropped Gummyknit," he begins before getting cut off by 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake.

"What the heck is Gummyknit?" she adorably asks as she leans into her dad, just barely appearing in the frame wearing a pink sweatshirt and flashing a big smile.

"Vivi, it's my favorite new fabric that we developed at BRADY," he says, launching into an explanation of the new products and encouraging fans to check it out and gift it this holiday season.

At the end of the video, as Brady tells fans to "get Gummyknit," Vivian chimes in and agrees, yelling, "Get Gummyknit!"

"Vivi is asking all the right questions 😂," Brady captioned the video.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen. The former couple finalized their divorce last month after 13 years of marriage.

After the pair finalized their expedient divorce, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady, who is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, will remain in Tampa and Bündchen, 42, will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

A source close to the NFL star told PEOPLE earlier this month that their two kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want."

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," added the source. "That's not who either of them are."

"The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want," the source continued. "They're not vindictive like that."

"These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," concluded the insider.