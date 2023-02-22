Tom Brady Enjoys Special 'Daddy Daughter Date' While Skiing with Vivian on Family Trip: Photo

Tom Brady is carving out special time with his daughter while on vacation.

The recently retired NFL quarterback, 45, is enjoying a family ski trip with all three of his kids — daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and sons Benjamin Rein, 13, and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15.

On Wednesday, Brady posted a sweet selfie with Vivian on his Instagram Story as the pair went up a chairlift together decked out in their full ski gear. "Daddy Daughter Date ⛷️❤️," he captioned the picture.

Earlier this week, the dad of three posted a photo with son Jack, calling him "the best son a dad could ever hope for." They also got together for another selfie while out to eat, which Brady captioned, "Sup!!!❤️."

Brady enjoyed some fresh powder over the weekend with his three kids and their friends as he shared photos and videos from their snow-covered outing on his Instagram Story.

"Ok we are going BIG tomorrow," Brady wrote with a video of Vivian and her friend sliding down a snowy hill, adding another photo of Vivian in the snow: "Growing up."

In another picture, Brady's son Benjamin posed with a friend. "And these boys BFFs since Beantown," the proud dad noted with the snapshot.

Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, while he shares Ben and Vivian with ex Gisele Bündchen.

The football star and Bündchen finalized their divorce in late October, hours after they filed. Although details of their settlement agreement and custody details were not publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair shares joint custody of their kids.