Tom Brady Enjoys Special 'Daddy Daughter Date' While Skiing with Vivian on Family Trip: Photo

Tom Brady has been documenting his family ski trip with his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and sons Benjamin, 13, and John "Jack" Edward, 15

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 02:05 PM
Tom Brady with daughter on a skiing trip
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady is carving out special time with his daughter while on vacation.

The recently retired NFL quarterback, 45, is enjoying a family ski trip with all three of his kids — daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and sons Benjamin Rein, 13, and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15.

On Wednesday, Brady posted a sweet selfie with Vivian on his Instagram Story as the pair went up a chairlift together decked out in their full ski gear. "Daddy Daughter Date ⛷️❤️," he captioned the picture.

Earlier this week, the dad of three posted a photo with son Jack, calling him "the best son a dad could ever hope for." They also got together for another selfie while out to eat, which Brady captioned, "Sup!!!❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom-Brady-daughter-skiing-022223-2

Brady enjoyed some fresh powder over the weekend with his three kids and their friends as he shared photos and videos from their snow-covered outing on his Instagram Story.

"Ok we are going BIG tomorrow," Brady wrote with a video of Vivian and her friend sliding down a snowy hill, adding another photo of Vivian in the snow: "Growing up."

https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady/Instagram ( X2 )

In another picture, Brady's son Benjamin posed with a friend. "And these boys BFFs since Beantown," the proud dad noted with the snapshot.

Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, while he shares Ben and Vivian with ex Gisele Bündchen.

The football star and Bündchen finalized their divorce in late October, hours after they filed. Although details of their settlement agreement and custody details were not publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair shares joint custody of their kids.

Related Articles
Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip
Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip: Photo
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady Enjoys Snow Day with His 3 Kids After NFL Retirement: 'Growing Up'
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Photos of His 'True Love' on Valentine's Day: 'The Sweetest'
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Tom Brady daughter
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
Gisele at carnival
Gisele Bündchen Says 'It Was So Special to Return to Carnival' Alongside Photos of Celebration in Brazil
tom brady
Tom Brady Adopts 2 Kittens from Florida Rescue After His Daughter Is 'Drawn to' the Rescue Cats
Tom Brady jack and Julian Edelman
Tom Brady Trolls Julian Edelman as Son Jack, 15, Is 'Towering Over' Him in Photo: 'Stopped Growing'
Tom Brady's Parents Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr. Kiss Granddaughter Vivi
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of His Parents Kissing Granddaughter Vivian, 10, After Retirement News
tom brady, david beckham
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
'The Sweet Photos Tom Brady Shared Upon News of His Retirement' - from Tom Brady
Tom Brady Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Ben and Jack on the Sidelines After Retirement News
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram; MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to throw a pass during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Is a Proud Dad as He Shares Photo of Daughter Vivian Horseback Riding: 'My Heart'
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady"; Gisele and family
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News
Tom Brady Shares a Dad Prayer
Tom Brady Shares Prayer About Being a Father to Sons Alongside Sentimental Photos of Jack and Ben