Tom Brady Faces Criticism for Jumping Off a Waterfall with His Daughter Vivian, 6

Image zoom Tom Brady (R) and daughter Vivian

Tom Brady is receiving some backlash after sharing a video of himself jumping off a waterfall with his 6½-year-old daughter Vivian Lake.

On Friday, the New England Patriots quarterback, 41, posted the clip that showed the father-daughter duo leaping into the water while holding hands.

Fellow athlete dads dropped good-natured comments on the video, like Brett Favre who joked, “She is a 10 but old dad gets a👎😂😂😂” and Kelly Slater who wrote, “That shoulder ok? 😬”

Other comments from fans and followers were mixed, with some even questioning Brady’s judgement as a parent. One Twitter user went so far as to advise the NFL to “consider punishment” for the reigning Super Bowl champion, alleging, “His daughter almost broke her arm.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Bad parenting? His daughter almost broke her arm. NFL should consider punishment — Arnold Darkshner (@newBsearl) July 19, 2019

I don't see the big deal surrounding this. Jees it wasn't much of a "Cliff" . — Barbara Bass (@BassBass888) July 21, 2019

RELATED: Tom Brady Responds to Fan Who Trolled Him About His Speed: “I’m So Much Faster Than You, Matt”

Others seemed to be in agreement, with one going so far as to say, “If this wasn’t Tom Brady, folks will say this child abuse” and a third adding in response, “I agree … I cringed when I saw the jagged rocks.”

But many came to the defense of Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen, with tweets like “I don’t see the big deal surrounding this. Jees it wasn’t much of a ‘Cliff,’ ” and another that said the athlete was “trying to pull her away from the rocks obviously.”

A rep for the New England Patriots did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Brady — who has not responded to the comments — has faced parenting-related criticism in the past. In February 2018, a clip of him kissing his then-10-year-old son John “Jack” Edward Thomas on the lips had the internet buzzing with unsolicited concern.

A source told PEOPLE at the time of the controversy surrounding the video, “They are just loving, super affectionate people. It’s so sad that the kiss is ‘a thing’ because they are such good parents.”

Image zoom Tom Brady and family Tom Brady/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady: I Let My Daughter Get Away with “Everything”

And like Jack — who “really loves sports” and is “very similar to” Brady — Vivian is “a great little athlete,” according to her proud father.

“I’m trying to get her involved in some things … I’m trying to get her into hockey. My wife’s like, “Over my dead body, you’re not putting her out there!’ ” Brady told Good Morning America in February, following his sixth Super Bowl win. “She’s not gonna be getting checked or anything!”

“Whatever they want to do in life, as a parent, we just want our kids happy,” said Brady, who is also dad to 9½-year-old son Benjamin Rein, with Bündchen, 39. (He shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.)