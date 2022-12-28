Tom Brady Shares Photos of Sweet Christmas Gifts Celebrating His Three Kids' Passions

Tom Brady and his kids enjoyed a fun-filled belated Christmas.

After spending the holiday on the field, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared photos on Instagram Tuesday celebrating the holiday with his three kids — 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, 13, and John "Jack" Edward, 15.

The dad of three even shared some of the gifts he got his kids, tapping into their varied interests. In one photo shared on his Instagram Story, Jack is seen holding up his feet to the camera to reveal socks that say, "Do not disturb" on one foot, and "I'm gaming," on the other.

Vivian also got a similar set, holding up her feet to show socks that read "just a girl who loves horses."

Brady also shared a display of the family's Christmas stockings hung on the wall. Three are for his kids, and the other two appear to be for pets Lua and Fluffy.

The 45-year-old named his children among the many blessings in his life as he reflected on a difficult year, both professionally and personally, on his Let's Go! weekly podcast Monday.

The year included Brady's split from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares Ben and Vivian. Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Opening up about the split on a previous episode of his Sirius XM pocast, Brady said that he is "really focused" on his children after he and Bündchen finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."