Tom Brady Celebrates the Holidays with His Children After Gisele Bündchen's Christmas Trip to Brazil

Tom Brady is celebrating Christmas with his children two days after the holiday as he and Gisele Bündchen coparent their kids after their divorce.

Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, share 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein. Brady is also father to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen filed for divorce in October.

Vivian and Benjamin spent their first holiday after their parents' split on vacation in Bündchen's home country of Brazil. The supermodel shared photos of her kids partaking in activities like horseback riding, biking, fishing, singing karaoke and playing with animals.

Meanwhile, the NFL quarterback marked his first Christmas game on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Arizona Cardinals and won 19-16.

On Tuesday, Brady shared photos from his Christmas celebration with his kids on his Instagram Story.

The first post was a drawing titled Bennys Self Portrait that appears to show Vivian, Benjamin and Jack as anime characters.

The anime post is followed by "the real thing," which shows Benjamin and Jack sandwiching Vivian in a hug in front of the Christmas tree.

In a third photo, Brady captures Christmas stockings hung on the wall. Three are for his kids, and the other two appear to be for pets Lua and Fluffy.

The family modeled some of their holiday socks, including a pair for Vivian, who is "just a girl who loves horses."

Following the couple's split, a source told PEOPLE the kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want."

"They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," the insider added. "That's not who either of them are."

Opening up about the split on his Sirius XM show Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady shared that he is "really focused" on his children after he and Bündchen finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."