Tom Brady Celebrates Son Jack's Birthday as He Returns from 'Personal' Time Away from Buccaneers

Tom Brady is celebrating a special family moment as he returns to the football field after a nearly two-week break.

On Monday, the NFL star, 45, paid tribute to his son John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan, in honor of his 15th birthday.

Brady shared a sweet post on Instagram featuring a smiling photo of his son on the golf course in which he bears a strong resemblance to his dad.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful son," Brady begins the heartfelt caption. "What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun.❤️❤️ Have a great 15th Birthday Jack 🤗"

Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen also celebrated Jack's birthday on Instagram, sharing a picture of Jack with the couple's other two kids, Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12.

"Happy birthday sweetest Jack!! 15 looks great on you! I wish you all the most wonderful things in the world. You are so loved by all of us. Te amo ❤️," she writes, also sharing the caption in her native Portuguese.

The celebrations come almost two weeks after it was announced that Brady would be taking some "personal" time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Todd Bowles said during a press conference on Aug. 11.

The quarterback returns to the field Monday as Tampa Bay takes on the Tennessee Titans for a preseason game.

"Tom has been excused today. He'll be taking... he'll be back somewhere around after Tennessee," Bowles said, per NBC Sports. "He's going to deal with some personal things."

A source close to Brady told PEOPLE the athlete was not injured and was just taking personal time.