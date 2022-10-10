Tom Brady is making time for magical moments with his kids.

On Sunday, the NFL quarterback shared a beautiful photo of himself with his oldest, 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward, 15, on his Instagram Story. The pair appeared to be celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win earlier that day with some quality time fishing.

"Great win and a perfect night," the 45-year-old father of three captioned the photo, adding a red heart emoji and a fishing rod emoji.

In addition to Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, Brady is also dad to 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein with Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady with son Jack. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Brady has recently been opening up about his eldest son, who has started playing football himself.

"I love watching him play quarterback because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with," Brady said in a recent episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football."

"He's way smarter. He's got a great work ethic," Brady added of Jack. "He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback."

Previously on the podcast, Brady celebrated watching Jack play the sport as "one of the greatest highlights of my life."

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports," said the football pro, who admitted he "never imagined" his son would play football.

"So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me," he said. "And I don't give a s— how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age."