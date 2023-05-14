Tom Brady Shares Photo of Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan in Honor of Mother's Day

The retired NFL icon took time to celebrate the two women who made him a father on Mother's Day

Published on May 14, 2023 10:32 AM
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bundchen in Honor of Mothers Day
Photo: Tom Brady/instagram

Tom Brady is honoring some very important women in his life this Mother's Day.

The retired NFL icon, 45, celebrated exes Gisele Bündchen — mom to daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13 — and Bridget Moynahan, mom to son John "Jack," Edward Thomas, 15, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Brady began his caption. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

He added, "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

Alongside the photograph of Bündchen, 42, and Moynahan, 52, posing with him and son Jack, Brady also shared an image of himself with his mother Galynn, as well as other loving family snapshots.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce on Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage. Following the split, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady will remain in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

Brady and Bündchen both addressed their split on social media that morning, both noting that their kids will continue to receive the "love and attention they deserve."

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen wrote in an Instagram Story post announcing the couple's separation. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Brady echoed her sentiment, telling his social media followers that he and Bündchen are "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," and that the couple will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

On a previous episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, Brady opened up about the split, sharing that he is "really focused" on "taking care of my family and certainly my children" after he and Bündchen finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady later continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

