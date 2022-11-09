Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian as His 'Number One Cheerleader': 'Excited for Her Dad'

On his Sirius XM podcast Let's Go! the veteran quarterback revealed that daughter Vivian is still excited to see him bring home a win

Published on November 9, 2022 01:09 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady was excited for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' big win on Sunday, but there was someone who was even more excited — for him.

Brady talked about the Buccs late-game rally for a win against the Los Angeles Rams — which comes amid a difficult season on and off the field for the veteran quarterback — on his podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray on Monday.

During the chat, Brady revealed that his daughter, 9-year-old Vivian Lake, was "very excited" to see the team win.

"That little girl was very excited for her dad," the father of three shared. "She is my number one cheerleader, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>, Gisele Bundchen and family
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

The 45-year-old NFL star shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen — from whom his divorce was finalized last month. He is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

On last week's episode of Let's Go!, Brady discussed the difficulty of having their divorce "play out in front of a lot of people," adding: "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do."

"I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well," Brady continued.

"And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here."

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Elsewhere in this week's podcast, the quarterback — known for expressive sideline scowls — said he's been told to work on his facial expressions by his daughter.

"My daughter always says, 'Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.' And I'm trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I'm doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind out there," he shared.

Amid establishing their new normal, a source told PEOPLE that Brady is "always happy when he is with his kids."

"The kids have slowly been getting used to spending separate time with Tom and Gisele," the source shared, noting that Brady and Bündchen have "lived separately for months."

"When the kids are with Tom, he tries to make it fun with various kids' activities. He is a very involved dad. You can tell that he loves being a dad," the insider added.

