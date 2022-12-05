Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'We Adore You'

Tom Brady is showering his little girl with love on her birthday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a sweet post on Instagram Monday in honor of daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday. Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and he's also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In the cute shot, Brady embraces Benjamin and Vivian as the trio spends time together at Bryant Park's holiday market in New York City. The NFL star gives son Ben a kiss on the head while Vivian smiles for the camera and holds up peace signs.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Brady showed support for daughter Vivian with a heartfelt Instagram Story, showing his little girl on horseback as she trotted through a corral while sporting a riding helmet and gloves.

He simply captioned the photo, "My Baby," followed by three red heart emojis.

The social media tribute was uploaded on Thanksgiving Eve, right on the heels of the athlete saying he wants to be the "best dad" he could be for his kids on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! in conversation with co-host Jim Gray and guest Charles Barkley.

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he added on the Nov. 21 podcast episode. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable."

Acknowledging his whole family's role in his 23-season career, Brady said on the podcast that he's "looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving."

"Obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," he continued. "I just want to be that for my kids."

A source close to the NFL star told PEOPLE last month that Brady and Bündchen's two kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want" as they adjust to their new family dynamic after the couple's decision to divorce after 13 years of marriage.

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," added the source. "That's not who either of them are."

"The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want," the source continued. "They're not vindictive like that."

"These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," concluded the insider.