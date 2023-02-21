Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip: Photo

Tom Brady is having fun making memories with his oldest son.

The recently retired NFL quarterback, 45, is enjoying a family ski trip with all three of his kids — daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and sons Benjamin Rein, 13, and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15. He's been making sure to share special moments with his oldest, who is enjoying his own football story as a quarterback for his high school.

Sharing a selfie with Jack in their ski gear, Brady wrote, "The best son a dad could ever hope for ❤️❤️❤️."

On Monday, the two got together for another selfie while out to eat, which Brady captioned, "Sup!!!❤️."

Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, while he shares Ben and Vivi with ex Gisele Bündchen.

The football star and Bündchen finalized their divorce in late October, hours after they filed. Although details of their settlement agreement and custody details were not publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair shares joint custody of their kids.

Brady has opened up about watching his older son flourish in football on his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports," said the football pro.

He also noted that he "never imagined" his son would play football.

"So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me," he said. "And I don't give a s— how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age."