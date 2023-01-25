Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Ben, Daughter Vivi 'Monkeying Around,' Calls Her the 'Cutest Roomie'

Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 25, 2023 11:56 AM
Tom Brady Calls Daughter Vivi the 'Cutest Roomie' and Shows Her 'Monkeying Around' with Brother Ben in New Photos
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram;

Tom Brady is enjoying quality time with his two younger kids.

The Tampa Bay quarterback, 45, shared silly scenes from his night with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning.

The first video he shared showed Vivian walking backward on a treadmill, holding on tightly to the machine for a few seconds before turning it off. As the treadmill slowed down, she carefully walked down it and then jumped off, flopping onto the bed Brady sat on as he recorded the moment.

"In other news ... the cutest roomie in the world🌎❤️❤️xinfinity," wrote the NFL pro, who shares the two kids with ex Gisele Bündchen.

He then shared a photo where Vivian lay down, kicking her legs up as Ben held onto her leg, laughing.

"And in other other news... 2 monkeys monkeying around🙉🙊❤️❤️," he captioned the sweet shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> Calls Daughter Vivi the 'Cutest Roomie' and Shows Her 'Monkeying Around' with Brother Ben in New Photos
Tom Brady/Instagram;

Reflecting on the end of his NFL season following the Buccaneer's loss last Sunday, Brady talked to co-host Jim Gray about being resilient on their Let's Go podcast earlier this week.

"In life, you try a lot of things, and you fail. It's part of life. We try things, we really push ourselves to try something new, and it doesn't go the way we want. So what do you do? Do you care less? Do you care more? Or do you take the experience for what it was and try to learn from it and grow from it and find the resilience we all want to teach our children?" he mused.

Brady went on to explain why he wants his three children — which also includes son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — to learn resilience.

"I don't want it to go right for my kids all the time," Brady explained. "I told them that this morning. I said, 'I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail and when you fail.'"

https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3002862792524819490/
tom brady/Instagram

Opening up about his split from Bündchen on a previous episode of his Sirius XM podcast, Brady said that he is "really focused" on his children after he and the supermodel finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation, and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

Related Articles
James Corden and kids at Lakers game
James Corden Sits Courtside with Son Max and Daughter Carey at NBA Game — See the Rare Photo!
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable Video of 1-Year-Old Son Sylvester Joining Her on Versace Shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's Son Sylvester, 22 Months, Joins Her on Versace Shoot: He 'Had the Best Time'
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Shot of Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Photo of Daughter Esti's Face: 'Out Here Lookin Like a Baby'
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer Admits She's 'Terrified' at Prospect of Blending Families with Her New Boyfriend
Robert Griffin III and Wife Grete Welcome Their Third Baby Girl
Robert Griffin III and Wife Grete Welcome Their Third Baby Girl: '2023 Off to an Incredible Start'
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer Explains How Being a Mom Played Into Her Acting Hiatus: 'It Wasn't My Plan'
Ant Anstead and son Hudson
Ant Anstead Shares Adorable Photo with Son Hudson, 3, as He Tries to Give Him a Kiss: 'Smoochy'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attends the TAG Heuer "Don't Crack Under Pressure" Muhammad Ali tribute at Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn on October 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3002862792524819490/
Tom Brady Explains Why He Told His Kids He Wants Them to Fail: 'We Have to Develop Resiliency'
baby Halo, Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott Says Her, Nick Cannon's Daughter Halo Is 'Definitely Zen's Little Sis' in New Photos
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden Is Testing at a 4th Grade Level in School
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden, 5, Tests at a 4th-Grade Level in School
Emma Roberts Posts Rare Photo of Son Rhodes On His Birthday
Emma Roberts on Possibility That Her 2-Year-Old Son Will Sleepwalk: 'Hope It's Not Hereditary'
Thomas Rhett family christmas card
Thomas Rhett Says His 5-Year-Old Daughter Thinks It's 'So Weird' When Fans Stop Him for Photos
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Shares Photos from Daughter Vida's 13th Birthday
Camila Alves McConaughey Shows Woody Harrelson Photobombing Daughter Vida on 13th Birthday
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Madonna attends the Moschino [TV] H&M London Launch Party hosted by Jeremy Scott at Annabels on November 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for H&M )
Madonna and Family Celebrate as 'Precious Beautiful Talented' Daughter Mercy James Turns 17
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 23: (L-R) Brian McKnight and Leilani Malia Mendoza attend Celebrity Fight Night XXV on March 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)
Brian McKnight and Wife Leilani Welcome Baby Boy: 'We Are So In Love!'
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Discuss Growing Family Through Adoption
'Teen Mom' 's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Are Discussing Possibility of Adoption