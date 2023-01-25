Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Ben, Daughter Vivi 'Monkeying Around,' Calls Her the 'Cutest Roomie'

Tom Brady is enjoying quality time with his two younger kids.

The Tampa Bay quarterback, 45, shared silly scenes from his night with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning.

The first video he shared showed Vivian walking backward on a treadmill, holding on tightly to the machine for a few seconds before turning it off. As the treadmill slowed down, she carefully walked down it and then jumped off, flopping onto the bed Brady sat on as he recorded the moment.

"In other news ... the cutest roomie in the world🌎❤️❤️xinfinity," wrote the NFL pro, who shares the two kids with ex Gisele Bündchen.

He then shared a photo where Vivian lay down, kicking her legs up as Ben held onto her leg, laughing.

"And in other other news... 2 monkeys monkeying around🙉🙊❤️❤️," he captioned the sweet shot.

Reflecting on the end of his NFL season following the Buccaneer's loss last Sunday, Brady talked to co-host Jim Gray about being resilient on their Let's Go podcast earlier this week.

"In life, you try a lot of things, and you fail. It's part of life. We try things, we really push ourselves to try something new, and it doesn't go the way we want. So what do you do? Do you care less? Do you care more? Or do you take the experience for what it was and try to learn from it and grow from it and find the resilience we all want to teach our children?" he mused.

Brady went on to explain why he wants his three children — which also includes son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — to learn resilience.

"I don't want it to go right for my kids all the time," Brady explained. "I told them that this morning. I said, 'I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail and when you fail.'"

Opening up about his split from Bündchen on a previous episode of his Sirius XM podcast, Brady said that he is "really focused" on his children after he and the supermodel finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation, and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."