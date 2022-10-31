Tom Brady and his kids spent their weekend helping out those in need after the football pro and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce.

On Saturday, one day after Brady and Bündchen's divorce was quickly finalized, the quarterback, 45, was spotted with their kids at a food bank in Port Charlotte, Florida, a source tells PEOPLE.

Brady and his kids, son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, worked with Operation BBQ Relief, a non-profit organization that provides hot meals to communities in need. The group helped to serve food and deliver meals to storm-hit mobile home park residents in Englewood and North Port, Flordia, the source shares.

"Tom wanted to teach his kids about the importance of community service," adds the insider.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was also seen out with his kids on Friday night, taking them to the movies in Hyde Park, Florida. The outing came just hours after Brady and Bündchen's divorce was finalized following 13 years of marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source previously told PEOPLE the seven-time Super Bowl champion would be spending the weekend in Tampa with their kids as he practiced with the Buccaneers, following Friday's news of the divorce.

"He is always happy when he is with his kids," the source added. "The kids have slowly been getting used to spending separate time with Tom and Gisele. They lived separately for months."

"When the kids are with Tom, he tries to make it fun with various kids' activities. He is a very involved dad. You can tell that he loves being a dad," the insider said, noting that the children spent last weekend with their mom in Miami.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

After the pair finalized their divorce on Friday, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady will remain in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

Brady, who is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, said in a statement that he and Bündchen have been "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," whom they will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

He added that the kids "will continue to be the center of our world in every way."