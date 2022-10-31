Celebrity Parents Tom Brady Brings His Kids to Hand Out Meals at Florida Food Bank After Gisele Bündchen Divorce Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have agreed to joint custody of their kids following their divorce By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines and Charlotte Triggs Charlotte Triggs Managing Editor, PEOPLE Digital People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 11:50 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Tom Brady with son Jack. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images Tom Brady and his kids spent their weekend helping out those in need after the football pro and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce. On Saturday, one day after Brady and Bündchen's divorce was quickly finalized, the quarterback, 45, was spotted with their kids at a food bank in Port Charlotte, Florida, a source tells PEOPLE. Brady and his kids, son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, worked with Operation BBQ Relief, a non-profit organization that provides hot meals to communities in need. The group helped to serve food and deliver meals to storm-hit mobile home park residents in Englewood and North Port, Flordia, the source shares. "Tom wanted to teach his kids about the importance of community service," adds the insider. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was also seen out with his kids on Friday night, taking them to the movies in Hyde Park, Florida. The outing came just hours after Brady and Bündchen's divorce was finalized following 13 years of marriage. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to Have Joint Custody of Kids After Divorce: 'Center of Our World' A source previously told PEOPLE the seven-time Super Bowl champion would be spending the weekend in Tampa with their kids as he practiced with the Buccaneers, following Friday's news of the divorce. "He is always happy when he is with his kids," the source added. "The kids have slowly been getting used to spending separate time with Tom and Gisele. They lived separately for months." "When the kids are with Tom, he tries to make it fun with various kids' activities. He is a very involved dad. You can tell that he loves being a dad," the insider said, noting that the children spent last weekend with their mom in Miami. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/ After the pair finalized their divorce on Friday, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady will remain in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence. Brady, who is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, said in a statement that he and Bündchen have been "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," whom they will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve." He added that the kids "will continue to be the center of our world in every way."