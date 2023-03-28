Tom Brady Hits the Beach with All Three Kids to Enjoy Fun in the Sun — See the Photos!

Tom Brady blended friends and family for a fun-filled trip he shared photos from on Instagram Tuesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 11:53 AM
Tom Brady Hits the Beach with His Three Kids and His Friends for Fun in the Sun
Tom Brady and son Jack. Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady is having the time of his life with all his favorite people.

The former NFL quarterback, 45, shared a glimpse of what retirement is looking like for him these days, sharing photos from a beach outing with his three kids and some of his famous friends on Instagram Tuesday.

"Beach day with the crew 🤟🏻☀️🏈," he captioned the series of photos, which showed a picturesque beach day with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and sons Benjamin Rein, 13, and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15.

Joining the family were friends and former teammates Blaine Gabbert, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Brady Hits the Beach with His Three Kids and His Friends for Fun in the Sun
Tom Brady and son Benjamin. Tom Brady/Instagram

In the photos, Brady shares special moments with each of his kids. In one shot, he stands with Jack — whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — in Brady Brand swim trunks, with the NFL alum's hands positioned like he's getting ready to catch a ball as he chats with his son.

Another shows Brady in the pool, hugging Ben from behind as the teen laughs. Vivian — who, along with Ben, Brady shares with ex Gisele Bündchen — also enjoyed herself, seen carefully navigating a surfboard in a separate photo.

Last month, Brady and the kids enjoyed the outdoors in a very different setting, playing in the snow with all three.

Tom Brady Hits the Beach with His Three Kids and His Friends for Fun in the Sun
Tom Brady's daughter Vivian. Tom Brady/Instagram

He shared snaps with the boys as they rode down the slopes screaming "crushed," and they smiled with excitement.

Brady shared additional pictures with the kids as he raved about how they were "growing up" and how they were "going big" on the slopes.

Hours before announcing his retirement from the NFL last month, he spoke with PEOPLE about his kids' role in his career as he walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the film 80 For Brady.

"I was pretty emotional through it," he told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing."

Related Articles
Tom Brady Shares a Decade-Old Throwback with Daughter Vivian Lake: 'My Little Angel'
Tom Brady Shares Adorable Decade-Old Throwback with Daughter Vivian: 'My Little Angel'
Tom Brady Shares Video of Son Benjamin and Daughter Vivian Doing Coordinated Cartwheels with a Friend
Tom Brady Shares Video of Son Benjamin, Daughter Vivian Doing Coordinated Cartwheels: Watch
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Is Focused on His Three Kids After Retiring: 'It's Time for Me to Watch Their Games'
Gisele Bündchen Says Son Benjamin, 13, Faced 'Athletic Pressure' and Bullying as Tom Brady's Son
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Son Benjamin, 13, Faced Bullying as NFL Star's Son
Tom Brady with daughter on a skiing trip
Tom Brady Enjoys Special 'Daddy Daughter Date' While Skiing with Vivian on Family Trip: Photo
https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3044589692833795636/?hl=en
Tom Brady Documents Snow Adventures During Ski Trip with His 3 Kids: 'Powder Day'
Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip
Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip: Photo
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady Enjoys Snow Day with His 3 Kids After NFL Retirement: 'Growing Up'
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Tom Brady Calls Daughter Vivi the 'Cutest Roomie' and Shows Her 'Monkeying Around' with Brother Ben in New Photos
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Ben, Daughter Vivi 'Monkeying Around,' Calls Her the 'Cutest Roomie'
Tom Brady's Parents Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr. Kiss Granddaughter Vivi
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of His Parents Kissing Granddaughter Vivian, 10, After Retirement News
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'
Tom Brady Shares a Dad Prayer
Tom Brady Shares Prayer About Being a Father to Sons Alongside Sentimental Photos of Jack and Ben
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Photos of His 'True Love' on Valentine's Day: 'The Sweetest'
tom brady, david beckham
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
tom brady, benjamin brady
Tom Brady Explains How Dropping Ben Off at Summer Camp Reminded Him of His Love of Football