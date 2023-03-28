Celebrity Parents Tom Brady Hits the Beach with All Three Kids to Enjoy Fun in the Sun — See the Photos! Tom Brady blended friends and family for a fun-filled trip he shared photos from on Instagram Tuesday By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 28, 2023 11:53 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Tom Brady and son Jack. Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram Tom Brady is having the time of his life with all his favorite people. The former NFL quarterback, 45, shared a glimpse of what retirement is looking like for him these days, sharing photos from a beach outing with his three kids and some of his famous friends on Instagram Tuesday. "Beach day with the crew 🤟🏻☀️🏈," he captioned the series of photos, which showed a picturesque beach day with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and sons Benjamin Rein, 13, and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15. Joining the family were friends and former teammates Blaine Gabbert, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Tom Brady and son Benjamin. Tom Brady/Instagram Tom Brady Shares Video of Son Benjamin, Daughter Vivian Doing Coordinated Cartwheels: Watch In the photos, Brady shares special moments with each of his kids. In one shot, he stands with Jack — whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — in Brady Brand swim trunks, with the NFL alum's hands positioned like he's getting ready to catch a ball as he chats with his son. Another shows Brady in the pool, hugging Ben from behind as the teen laughs. Vivian — who, along with Ben, Brady shares with ex Gisele Bündchen — also enjoyed herself, seen carefully navigating a surfboard in a separate photo. Last month, Brady and the kids enjoyed the outdoors in a very different setting, playing in the snow with all three. Tom Brady's daughter Vivian. Tom Brady/Instagram He shared snaps with the boys as they rode down the slopes screaming "crushed," and they smiled with excitement. Brady shared additional pictures with the kids as he raved about how they were "growing up" and how they were "going big" on the slopes. Hours before announcing his retirement from the NFL last month, he spoke with PEOPLE about his kids' role in his career as he walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the film 80 For Brady. "I was pretty emotional through it," he told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing."