Spotted: Tom Brady and Jack's Sunny Smiles

Spending some quality time together, Tom Brady and elder son John Edward Thomas, 2½, were spotted strolling in sunny Los Angeles on Saturday.

The New England Patriots quarterback — who’s spending the offseason out West to be closer to Jack, his son with Bridget Moynahan, as well as to watch over construction on a new home — was spotted at the park recently with wife Gisele Bündchen and baby Benjamin, 5 months.

“It’s a great thing to see them run around at the football game — or at least one of them run around,” Brady, 32, said recently.

“For a long time, I didn’t know when I was going to be a father, and now I have two boys.”