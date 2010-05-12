Spotted: Tom Brady and Jack's Sunny Smiles
Spending some quality time together, Tom Brady and elder son John Edward Thomas, 2½, were spotted strolling in sunny Los Angeles on Saturday.
The New England Patriots quarterback — who’s spending the offseason out West to be closer to Jack, his son with Bridget Moynahan, as well as to watch over construction on a new home — was spotted at the park recently with wife Gisele Bündchen and baby Benjamin, 5 months.
“It’s a great thing to see them run around at the football game — or at least one of them run around,” Brady, 32, said recently.
“For a long time, I didn’t know when I was going to be a father, and now I have two boys.”
