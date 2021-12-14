Gisele Bündchen Recalls Tom Brady Initially Saying 'Absolutely Not' to Home Birth of Son Benjamin

While Tom Brady initially did not want to do a home birth, the NFL star now believes "we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way"

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are looking back at the birth of their first son.

In an excerpt from the ESPN+ series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the couple recalls the home birth of their son Benjamin Rein, now 12, for which Bündchen says Brady was not initially on board.

"It was a home birth and it was funny because he didn't want me to have a home birth," the former model shares. "He was like, 'Absolutely not,' and I was like, 'Excuse me, you don't get to choose that, it's my body.' "

"He was like, 'Who has a kid at home in 2000…?' I do, " Bündchen, 41, adds as a video of baby Benjamin plays in the background.

Now, Brady looks back on the home birth with fond memories.

"Me being there with G at his birth in our home, it lives in my mind. I think we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way," he says.

Along with son Ben, the couple is parents to 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. Brady is also dad to John "Jack" Edward, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Last week, Brady and Bündchen celebrated Benjamin's 12th birthday on Instagram, each sharing heartfelt tributes in honor of their son's latest trip around the sun.

Sharing a simple photo of Benjamin smiling for the camera, Brady, 44, wrote, "Happy Birthday Benny! You are A M A Z I N G in every way. You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad! ❤️❤️❤️."

On her respective Instagram page, Bündchen posted a sweet photo of herself hugging Benjamin and kissing him on the forehead during a trip to the beach. Another photo shows the preteen looking off to the side as he walks through the ocean.