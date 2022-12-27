Gisele Bündchen Shares Photos with Kids amid Christmas Trip to Brazil: 'So Good to Be Back Home'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's kids are enjoying the holidays while on vacation in Brazil.

The ex-spouses' two children — daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13 — spent the family holiday, the first since the split, with Bündchen in her home country of Brazil, where the model previously shared she was "recharging with my little ones."

On Tuesday, Bündchen shared new photos on Instagram from her trip with her kids, showing Vivian and Benjamin enjoying activities like horseback riding, biking, fishing, singing karaoke and playing with animals.

"It's my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love. It's always so good to come back home❤️," wrote Bündchen as translated from Portuguese to English.

Over the weekend, Brady, 45, marked his first Christmas game on Sunday as well as his first Christmas without his children following his divorce from Bündchen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn how to deal with," he shared during an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray last week. "I think that's what life's about."

"So you just asked a question about, 'What have you learned from this football season?' I'm going to learn how to deal with Christmas. Even in a hotel," Brady told Gray.

"I'm going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after."

Following news of Bündchen and Brady's split in October, a source close to the family told PEOPLE their kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," the insider added. "That's not who either of them are."

"The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want," the source continued. "They're not vindictive like that."

"These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," concluded the insider.

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Opening up about the split his Sirius XM show Let's Go! just after the news became public, Brady shared that he is "really focused" on "taking care of my family and certainly my children" after he and Bündchen finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady later continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."