Tom Arnold Introduces Son Jax Copeland
Proud new parents Tom Arnold and his wife Ashley cuddle close to introduce their new bundle of joy, son Jax Copeland.
Courtesy Arnold Family
And baby makes three!
Proud new parents Tom Arnold and his wife Ashley cuddle close to introduce their new bundle of joy — son Jax Copeland — to PEOPLE exclusively in one of their first family photos.
Snug in a striped sleeper, baby boy already seems like a natural in front of the cameras, showing off his sweet smile — and a wave!
Following the couple’s long battle with infertility, the actor and comedian’s son was born Saturday, weighing 8 lbs., 12 oz. His safe arrival prompted Arnold, 54, to tell PEOPLE that welcoming Jax was nothing short of miraculous.
“We are still in a bit of shock,” he said shortly after the delivery. “It has been a long journey and the healthy birth of our son is a miracle.”
