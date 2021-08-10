Pink Flashes Gold Medal Won in 'Family Olympics' with Daughter Willow
Pink struck a pose in the pool with her daughter Willow after hosting their own Olympic Games at home
It's a 10 for Pink!
The singer, 41, posted photos to Instagram Tuesday of her own Tokyo Summer Olympics-inspired fun at home with her family. In the first photo, she posed in a pool with her 10-year-old daughter Willow, the two matching in black and pink wetsuits. Celebrating their respective wins, the mom and daughter playfully grinned with their medals in their mouths — gold for Pink, and silver for Willow.
In the second snap, the Grammy winner shared a shot of a platter of sushi, and concluded the carousel with a picture hugging her daughter in the pool. Willow smiled with her medal, and her proud mom threw a number one sign with her hand.
"Had some Family Olympics at home today and even made some sushi in honor of Tokyo!" the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags, "#mamawongold" and "#betterluckinfouryearswills ❤️🤣❤️."
Pink shares her daughter and son Jameson, 4, with husband Carey Hart, whom she wed in 2006. While the couple's youngest may be a few years away from trying out his mom's signature stunts, Pink recently tapped their 10-year-old to try some acrobatics.
In May, Willow joined her mom for an impressive mid-air performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, appearing for a performance of their duet "Cover Me in Sunshine."
"Willow nailed it," Pink said of the aerial acrobatics while accepting her Icon Award.
In June, Pink and Hart celebrated their daughter's 10th birthday, sharing tributes to their firstborn on Instagram. "My dear one. Little tree. Thank you. Happy Birthday," Pink wrote alongside a photo of herself and Willow dancing in an empty stadium.
Her husband shared a collection of photos taken over the years, calling his daughter "The love of my life" and "My #1."
He added, "The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th willow. You are growing up way to [sic] fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can't wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you."
Pink recently captured her life as a working mom in the Amazon Prime Video documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far. The film followed the artist as she embarked on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour and brought her family along for the ride.
"Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible. For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms," she told PEOPLE in May. "You just keep going. I'm just thinking about: 'Am I raising a kind person? What's it like to be my kid?' "
Pink told the Today show later that month that her perspective on parenthood changed forever after the birth of her daughter.
"I didn't really want to be a mom. I didn't not want to be a mom. But it just wasn't on my list of to-do's," she said, adding, "I had Willow and, man, that saying of 'watching your heart go walking outside of your body.' It's truly how it feels."