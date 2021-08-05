Hoda Kotb Reunites with Her Daughters After Tokyo Olympics in Sweet Photos: 'Home'

Hoda Kotb is back with her little ones after reporting live from the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The Today co-host, 56, celebrated her return to the U.S. with a collection of sweet photos posted to Instagram Thursday. The four-part carousel, which she captioned "Home ❤️❤️❤️," gave a rare glimpse of her two daughters, Hope Catherine, 2, and Haley Joy, 4, whom she shares with fiancé Joel Schiffman.

In the first photo, the couple's eldest works on what appears to be a welcome home sign for her mom, drawing on a neon poster. In the next snap, Hope and Haley twin in adorable matching blue and white dresses near a door.

The anchor also shared two shots of herself sharing spaghetti with her daughters, enjoying the pasta Lady and the Tramp-style with Hope and Haley individually.

Kotb's post tugged the heartstrings of many followers, who also welcomed her back stateside.

"No better love than that! I bet you sure missed your little angels!" one fan wrote.

"Welcome home! I'm sure you couldn't wait to be with two sweet girls💖💖" another echoed.

Kotb mostly keeps her young children out of the spotlight, with the girls most recently making an appearance on her Instagram feed in honor of Father's Day in June.

"Happy fathers day daddy-oh!" she captioned a cute photo of Schiffman with their daughters.

In July, Kotb said that she and Schiffman remain hopeful about expanding their family again through adoption, describing the process as "really slow" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"You know what's funny about the adoption stuff that's going on now? Apparently, it's really slow during this time, during COVID," the Today host said on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen. "I thought it would be a different game. No, they said a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they wanted to do, have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn't, are holding onto things because they don't have anything in that moment.

"That's what I've heard from our agency, everything's slow. But they say wait wisely and just be, so we're just gonna be," she added.

Back in October, Kotb opened up to PEOPLE about adopting again, sharing that her mindset is that "you just wait and see if it's meant to be for you."