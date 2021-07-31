The two-time gold medalist is a proud mom to three kids — son Logan, 3, and twins Kit and Willow, 1

British Rower Helen Glover Receives the Most Adorable Welcome Home from Her 3 Kids After Tokyo Games

There's no place like home and nothing quite like family — just ask Helen Glover.

On Friday, the 35-year-old British professional rower received a warm welcome home from her three children after she came in fourth place in her event at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

In a video shared on Instagram, Glover is seen pushing a luggage cart through the airport as she reunites with her three kids — son Logan, 3, and twins Kit and Willow, 1.

"It's mommy," she exclaims in the sweet clip as Willow moves in first for a hug before Logan makes his way in for a sweet embrace, followed by Kit.

"This feeling 🥰," the mother of three captioned the heartwarming moment alongside the hashtags, "#runningcuddles" and "#homesweethome."

Glover, who became the first mother ever to row for her country at the Olympic Games, finished in fourth place in the women's coxless pair alongside her partner, Polly Swann. The athlete previously won gold at the London Games in 2012 and the Rio de Janeiro Olympics back in 2016.

After her sporting event, Glover sent a message of thanks on Twitter, writing, "Thank you for your support and messages."

"SO proud to make the Olympic final & come home with 4th," she added. "@PollySwann has been the most incredible teammate and you've all been amazing support. Thank you!!"

Speaking with BBC for a post-race interview, Glover called her three kids "her inspiration," noting that she "never saw myself getting back in a rowing boat until you guys came along, especially Kit and Bo in the lockdown."