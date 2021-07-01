The nine-time Olympic medalist is set to appear in her fifth Olympic Games this summer, after coming in second place during the 400m trial finals on June 20. She is also in the running to participate on Team USA's 4x400 relay team for a fourth time.

Felix holds the most medals of any American woman in Olympic track & field history; this summer, she could break or tie Carl Lewis' record of 10 medals to become the most decorated American track & field athlete in history.

"My legacy is not only on the track," she told PEOPLE. Felix, who welcomed her daughter Camryn in November 2018, hopes that returning to the Olympics as a mom will prove that women can continue to break records in sports after having children.

"I want things to look different for those coming after me and so that means really pushing on certain issues and really standing up for ourselves," she said.