"My why is clear and unchanging," said Allyson Felix, who is competing at her first Olympics as a mom

Allyson Felix has a precious cheerleader back in the U.S.

On Wednesday, the decorated track and field athlete, 35, shared a video of her 2½-year-old daughter Cammy watching a highlight reel of her competitions on television. In addition, Felix shared why she is competing in her first Olympics as a mom.

"One step at a time. One round at a time. Know your why," the mom of one said. "It's really just one step at a time. Whether that's a race or in real life. You just have to know your why. I can't believe that I'm taking my literal steps in @bysaysh, a brand that I created with @pwesley22 to create the change we want to see in the world."

Felix added, "My why is clear and unchanging. Swipe to see her watching mommy."

In the video, Cammy looks at the TV screen and says "Mommy tired!" as someone asks the toddler, "Is Mommy tired from running?"

Cammy, who was sitting next to dad Kenneth Ferguson, adorably responds, "Yeah."

Felix and Ferguson welcomed their first child in November 2018. When their baby girl was born, Felix had been suffering from preeclampsia and had to undergo an emergency C-section at only 32 weeks pregnant. Doctors told Felix that she and Cammy would have died had she not been able to deliver that exact day.

"It's changed everything. It's given me a different drive," she told PEOPLE while speaking to reporters after her qualifying race in the 400m in Tokyo on Tuesday. "I've had so many challenges because of it and so I think it's even more meaningful now to be on this stage as a mom."

On Wednesday evening, Felix will compete in the semifinal at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

The star, who already has won more Olympic medals than any other woman in U.S. track and field history, has said Tokyo will be her final Games.

"Knowing that this is my last time around, it means a lot to me," she said on Tuesday.