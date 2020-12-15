Cocomelon! Sesame Street! See the Cutest Holiday Gifts for Your Toddler

From coloring cards to weighted blankets, we rounded up the best goodies to gift to your toddler this holiday season

By Anya Leon
December 14, 2020 07:27 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Zoo Friends

Credit: Maisonette

Buy It! Begin Again Toys Animal Parade Puzzle ($36)

Take a Seat

Credit: Lalo

Buy It! Lalo The Play Kit ($250)

All Wrapped Up

Credit: Dreamland

Buy It! Dreamland Dream Weighted Blanket ($99)

True Colors

Credit: Hatch Show Print

Buy It! Hatch Show Print Barnyard Animal Coloring Cards ($10)

Baby, It's Cold Outside!

Credit: Janie and Jack

Buy It! Janie and Jack Fair Isle Mittens ($18)

Best Buds

Credit: Bombas

Buy It! Bombas Toddler Sesame Street Set ($44)

A Leg Up

Credit: Little Partners

Buy It! The Learning Tower Limited Edition Learning Tower ($220)

Plush Pal

Credit: Cocomelon

Buy It! Cocomelon JJ and Melon Plush Stuffed Animal Toys 

