Todd and Julie Chrisley 'Saddened' by 'Misleading Narrative' Regarding 10-Year-Old Chloe's Custody

Todd and Julie Chrisley adopted their granddaughter Chloe in 2016 and the 10-year-old's biological mom, Kyle Chrisley's ex Angela Johnson, is now trying to regain custody of the pre-teen

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 01:44 PM
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: Chloe Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty; Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out amid news that Chloe Chrisley's mom is trying to regain custody of the 10-year-old following the couple's recent conviction.

Todd and Julie — who were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud — adopted their granddaughter Chloe, the child of Todd's estranged son Kyle and Angela Johnson, in 2016.

Earlier this week, Johnson spoke with TMZ about her plans to "go back to court and get Chloe back home." She previously shared custody of Chloe with Todd for some months in 2016 prior to her arrest after Kyle lost custody.

"Todd and Julie are saddened by the unfortunate and misleading narrative currently being portrayed in the media regarding Chloe," the couple says in a statement exclusively shared with PEOPLE.

Jessica Doyle, the family law attorney who Todd and Chrisley used during their adoption process for Chloe, exclusively tells PEOPLE that Johnson's public statements are "simply not legally correct or even valid."

"I handled the formal adoption of Chloe by Todd and Julie Chrisley. Angela Johnson's parental rights were terminated when she voluntarily surrendered her parental rights to Todd and Julie Chrisley on March 24, 2017," says Doyle. "She has had no contact with the minor child since 2015."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Is Fighting to Regain Custody of 10-Year-Old
Angela Johnson/Twitter; Julie Chrisley/Instagram

"Todd and Julie Chrisley don't just have custody of Chloe. They are her legal parents through adoption," Doyle adds. "I have reviewed the public statements made by Angela Johnson. They are simply not legally correct or even valid."

When speaking with TMZ about Chloe's future in light of the Chrisleys' sentence, which will see Todd, 53, serve a sentence of 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while Julie, 49, will serve seven years in prison plus 16 months probation, Johnson noted she has yet to file any legal documents but is "in the process of getting some legal papers filed so I can go back to court and get Chloe back home."

"In that timeframe that Chloe's been gone, I was talking to attorneys and we were trying to figure out which way to go about getting Chloe back home," she explained, referencing the Chrisley family's move from Atlanta to Tennessee, while Johnson herself is based in South Carolina.

"But at the same time, it was kind of like we were at a standstill because we were trying to figure out where we would actually end up in court," Johnson added.

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

During last week's pre-recorded episode of the Unlocked podcast, Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah Chrisley said that Chloe is fully aware of what's happening.

"She listens. She listens more than you think," Savannah said. "She'll put on her headphones and act like she is listening to something when in reality nothing's on."

"So, you think she's listening [to something else]," she added, to which Julie replied, "When really she's just listening to the conversation."

Added Savannah, "And so, all of the legal issues that we've had going on, she's heard about, and she's dealing with it in her own way."

Related Articles
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson's Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip in Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip to Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
 Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis, daughter Zara Where was the image taken – Nashville, TN When was the image taken – September 2022 Who took the photograph – Family photographer; does not request credit Full credit line – Courtesy of the Allen family
Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Recall How Daughter Zara 'Went Completely Blue' amid RSV Battle
Zoe Saldana InStyle
Zoë Saldana Says 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Role Gives Her 'Street Cred' with Her Kids: 'It's Great'
Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Excited to Be 'Raising a Newborn': 'A New Little Soul'
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley Says 'I Am Heartbroken' as She Breaks Her Silence on Parents' Sentencing
Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Kelly Clarkson Enjoys 'Date Night' with Daughter River Rose, 8, at People's Choice Awards
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Is Fighting to Regain Custody of 10-Year-Old
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Is Fighting to Regain Custody of 10-Year-Old
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel Opens Up About Her IVF Journey: 'It Just Wasn't Meant to Be'
Mary Jo Eustace, Jack McDermott
Mary Jo Eustace 'Respects' Son's 'Right to Express Himself' After Calling Her Out Online: Source
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Dedicates NFL Win to Daughter Vivian on Her Birthday, Says 'She Was Worried' About Game
Brooke Shields' Unique Holiday Tradition and Her Kids' Thoughts on Her Cooking
Brooke Shields Has a Hilarious Response When Her Daughters Ask Why She Doesn't Cook for Holidays
Patrick and Sterling Mahomes watching animal planet
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Cuddle Up to Watch Animal Planet Together: 'Ster Loves' It
Madonna Shares Scenes from Home Piano Recital Starring Daughter Mercy James and Twins Stella and Estere
Madonna Shares Scenes from Home Piano Recital Starring Daughter Mercy and Twins Stella and Estere
Tom Brady Calls Texts From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football the 'Best Motivation'
Tom Brady Shares Texts He Received From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football: 'Best Motivation'
kasie hunt
CNN's Kasie Hunt Expecting Second Baby, a Daughter, One Year After Brain Surgery: 'Grateful'
Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the premiere of Disney+ Original Series "National Treasure: Edge Of History"
Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Her Family Life with Michael Douglas 'Gets Better and Better' Every Year