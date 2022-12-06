Todd and Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Is Fighting to Regain Custody of 10-Year-Old

Angela Johnson shared daughter Chloe Chrisley with Todd Chrisley's estranged son Kyle Chrisley until Kyle lost custody in 2016 and she was arrested later that year

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 03:47 PM
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Is Fighting to Regain Custody of 10-Year-Old
Photo: Angela Johnson/Twitter; Julie Chrisley/Instagram

Chloe Chrisley's mom is speaking out about her daughter's future after Todd and Julie Chrisley's recent conviction.

The couple — who were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud — adopted their granddaughter Chloe, the child of Todd's estranged son Kyle and Angela Johnson, in 2016.

Johnson recently spoke with TMZ about Chloe's future in light of the Chrisleys' sentence, which will see Todd, 53, serve a sentence of 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while Julie, 49, will serve seven years in prison plus 16 months probation.

"As of right now, I haven't filed any legal papers but I am in the process of getting some legal papers filed so I can go back to court and get Chloe back home," Johnson, who shared custody of Chloe with Todd for some months in 2016 prior to her arrest after Kyle lost custody.

"In that timeframe that Chloe's been gone, I was talking to attorneys and we were trying to figure out which way to go about getting Chloe back home," she explained, referencing the Chrisley family's move from Atlanta to Tennessee, while Johnson herself is based in South Carolina.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

"But at the same time, it was kind of like we were at a standstill because we were trying to figure out where we would actually end up in court," she added.

During last week's pre-recorded episode of the Unlocked podcast, Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah Chrisley said that Chloe is fully aware of what's happening.

"She listens. She listens more than you think," Savannah said. "She'll put on her headphones and act like she is listening to something when in reality nothing's on."

"So, you think she's listening [to something else]," she added, to which Julie replied, "When really she's just listening to the conversation."

julie chrisley
USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Added Savannah, "And so, all of the legal issues that we've had going on, she's heard about, and she's dealing with it in her own way."

Savannah opened up about caring for Chloe and her younger brother Grayson, 16, after her parent's sentencing in an earlier pre-recorded podcast episode in November.

"I think that's the hard part, I think there's a level of guilt too for myself, knowing that Chloe and Grayson aren't going to have that same feeling, of, 'Are Mom and Dad going to be home tonight?' " she shared. "And I think that's the hardest part, is me trying to navigate how to teach two children who aren't fully developed yet, that. And how to navigate the circumstances. That's a really difficult thing."

"I have to be a positive role model for Chloe and Grayson," she later added. "No matter how hard it gets, I have to show up."

Related Articles
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: Chloe Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Julie and Savannah Chrisley on Raising 10-Year-Old Chloe amid Family's Legal Woes: 'She's Dealing'
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Could Take Custody of Siblings When Parents Are in Prison: 'I Want to Step Up'
todd, kyle chrisley
Kyle Chrisley Urges Followers 'Do Not Judge' After Parents Todd and Julie Are Sentenced to Prison
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Expected to Give Up $9 Million Tennessee Mansions amid Fraud Case
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Admit Sentencing Was a 'Difficult Day' but Are 'Optimistic' for the Future
Savannah Chrisley's 'Heart Sank' at Seeing 'Beat Up' Brother Grayson, 16, and His 'Totaled' Car After Crash
Savannah Chrisley's 'Heart Sank' Seeing 'Beat Up' Brother Grayson, 16, and His 'Totaled' Car After Crash
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Sentenced in Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion Case
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chase Chrisley Ponders How Loved Ones Can 'Unexpectedly Be Taken from You' Days After Parents' Sentencing
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California.
Julie Chrisley Recalled Losing Friends Ahead of Sentencing: 'People Don't Know What to Say'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Feel 'Ripped Apart' After Sentencing and Hope to 'Right This Wrong': Source
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie Chrisley Said She Was 'Living in Fear' Ahead of Her and Husband Todd's Sentencing
TV personality Lindsie Chrisley arrives at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Four Seasons Hotel - Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Lindsie Chrisley Grateful for Friends Who 'Show Up in Bad Times' After Her Parents' Sentencing
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Shares Biblical-Inspired Quote About Haters After Her Parents' Sentencing
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Say They 'Have to Live Every Day as If It's Our Last' After Sentencing
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Reality Shows' Fate in Doubt After Stars Receive Prison Sentences