Todd and Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Is Fighting to Regain Custody of 10-Year-Old

Chloe Chrisley's mom is speaking out about her daughter's future after Todd and Julie Chrisley's recent conviction.

The couple — who were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud — adopted their granddaughter Chloe, the child of Todd's estranged son Kyle and Angela Johnson, in 2016.

Johnson recently spoke with TMZ about Chloe's future in light of the Chrisleys' sentence, which will see Todd, 53, serve a sentence of 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while Julie, 49, will serve seven years in prison plus 16 months probation.

"As of right now, I haven't filed any legal papers but I am in the process of getting some legal papers filed so I can go back to court and get Chloe back home," Johnson, who shared custody of Chloe with Todd for some months in 2016 prior to her arrest after Kyle lost custody.

"In that timeframe that Chloe's been gone, I was talking to attorneys and we were trying to figure out which way to go about getting Chloe back home," she explained, referencing the Chrisley family's move from Atlanta to Tennessee, while Johnson herself is based in South Carolina.

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

"But at the same time, it was kind of like we were at a standstill because we were trying to figure out where we would actually end up in court," she added.

During last week's pre-recorded episode of the Unlocked podcast, Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah Chrisley said that Chloe is fully aware of what's happening.

"She listens. She listens more than you think," Savannah said. "She'll put on her headphones and act like she is listening to something when in reality nothing's on."

"So, you think she's listening [to something else]," she added, to which Julie replied, "When really she's just listening to the conversation."

USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Added Savannah, "And so, all of the legal issues that we've had going on, she's heard about, and she's dealing with it in her own way."

Savannah opened up about caring for Chloe and her younger brother Grayson, 16, after her parent's sentencing in an earlier pre-recorded podcast episode in November.

"I think that's the hard part, I think there's a level of guilt too for myself, knowing that Chloe and Grayson aren't going to have that same feeling, of, 'Are Mom and Dad going to be home tonight?' " she shared. "And I think that's the hardest part, is me trying to navigate how to teach two children who aren't fully developed yet, that. And how to navigate the circumstances. That's a really difficult thing."

"I have to be a positive role model for Chloe and Grayson," she later added. "No matter how hard it gets, I have to show up."