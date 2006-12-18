Today's hot posts
Advertisement
Through over 30 generoussponsors, Good Shepherd Services is receiving over $11,000 ofbaby/child/maternity products. Through their donations, these companies are literally gifting the people who need them most! Please visit our Holiday Project section to learn more about this very generous sponsors.
It’s not too late to do some community service for the holidays. Send a letter or a care package to our brave servicemen and servicewomen in Iraq, Afghanistan and other combat zones. Visit AnySoldier.com to find a soldier who wants to hear from you.
Following