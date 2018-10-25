Sunny Day! The Today Show Moms Visit Sesame Street with Their Kids — See the Sweet Group Photo

The letter of the day? C, for cute!

A few of the Today show moms — Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer — recently visited the world’s most famous fictional street with their children, posing with the kiddos and a couple of very special guests on a familiar stoop.

“Toddler dream sequence. Our visit to Sesame Street airing soon!” Guthrie, 46, captioned her photo, which included her son Charles “Charley” Max, 22 months, and daughter Vale, 4, who held her Abby Cadabby doll proudly in the air.

Dreyer, 37, and her 22-month-old son Calvin Bradley cheesed for the camera next to Grover, while Kotb’s 20-month-old daughter Haley Joy was fully engrossed in Elmo (who also happened to be on her shirt!).

“Coming soon xo,” Kotb, 54, wrote alongside the same snapshot.

It has been quite a week of chasing the clouds away for Calvin.

Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera’s lucky little guy paid a visit to Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, posing for a photo with his parents, Elmo, Cookie Monster, the Count, Abby and Zoe.

“I remember now why I loved @sesameplace so much as a kid!” Dreyer wrote alongside the memory-making image. “Oh … and Calvin had a blast too! #squadgoals #squatgoalsbri #gocalgo“

For the Today show kids, their Sesame Street visit might make fall give summer a run for its money.

To kick off the warmest season in June, Guthrie and Dreyer — along with costars Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, plus Carson Daly‘s wife Siri — treated their little ones to a day of sugar-laced shenanigans at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City.

“When we first told our toddlers of Today that we were going on a summer field trip to a museum, all we heard was groans,” said Bush Hager, 36, on the show.

“But when we told them we were bringing them to the Museum of Ice Cream, then you know how the saying goes: They broke into screams,” added the mom of daughters Poppy Louise, 3, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 5½.