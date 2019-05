The mom of two — daughter Vale, 4, and son Charley, 2 — opened up about her road to motherhood in the Beautiful Issue of PEOPLE.

“I always wanted to be a mom, and it took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we’d lost our chance,” said Guthrie, who began dating husband Michael Feldman in 2009 and later wed in 2014.

“When we found out we were pregnant [with Vale], I don’t think there were two happier people on this planet.”