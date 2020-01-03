Today's Dylan Dreyer Welcomes Son Oliver George with Husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer‘s baby boy has arrived!

The Today show meteorologist and third-hour co-anchor, 38, has welcomed her second child with husband Brian Fichera, a son named Oliver George Fichera, PEOPLE confirms.

The forecast for 2020 is certainly looking fine with the couple’s baby boy arriving at 9:13 am on Thursday.

Oliver George arrived weighing 7 lbs. 2oz. and he measured 19 inches long.

Dreyer and Fichera’s new bundle of joy makes their family a family of four alongside his proud parents and big brother Calvin Bradley, 3.

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer, son Oliver George and husband Brian Fichera Courtesy Dylan Dryer

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer, husband Brian Fichera and sons Oliver George and Calvin Bradley Courtesy Dylan Dryer

Dreyer’s pregnancy announcement (and big reveal that the couple was expecting their second son) came in July, on the heels of sharing in April that she had suffered a miscarriage over the winter. The loss followed a struggle with trying to conceive for six months before being referred to a specialist.

The couple was ready to turn to in vitro fertilization to help conceive a sibling for Calvin when they got an unexpected — yet exciting — call from their doctor.

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer's sons Oliver George and Calvin Bradley Courtesy Dylan Dryer

“I was just waiting for the phone call from Dr. Reichman, to tell me how much of each drug to use,” Dreyer recalled to PEOPLE at the time of her planned ovarian-stimulation cycle. “Instead, when he called, he said, ‘Well, you can’t start IVF because you’re already pregnant!’ We were in complete shock. We couldn’t believe it!”

The meteorologist also said it was “killing” her not to tell her Today costar Jenna Bush Hager about her pregnancy (the former first daughter coincidentally announced she was expecting her third child the same day as Dreyer’s discussion about her miscarriage and secondary infertility).

Image zoom Brian Fichera (L) and Dylan Dreyer with son Calvin Courtesy Dylan Dreyer

Bush Hager was among the Today stars at Dreyer’s surprise sports-themed baby shower in December, which she spoke to PEOPLE about and shared exclusive photos from. Other attendees included Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones, as well as Fichera, 33.

“It was a shock and a different kind of surprise because I knew I was going somewhere dressed up for a holiday promo shoot,” she said of the Dec. 2 bash, which was held at Fishbowl sports lounge in New York City.

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Designed by Darcy Miller, the celebration included a signature “Hole in One” cocktail for adult guests and a golf-themed cake by Butterfly Bakeshop. But the dessert table also included Rebecca’s Cake Pops shaped like baseballs, tennis balls, footballs and basketballs.

“I knew I was going to see everybody I work with, but when I walked in [and] there was this tunnel of people waiting for me to walk through the door and the camera lights were there, I was like, ‘What is going on?’ ” she recalled of the sweet event. “It took a minute for it to register. Then I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is all for me. This is so, so special.’ “

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer's baby shower Heidi Gutman/NBC

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer's baby shower Heidi Gutman/NBC

Though Dreyer’s baby boy has arrived into her arms safe and sound, she wasn’t without her worries during her pregnancy given the difficulties she faced along the road to second-time motherhood.

“I feel so grateful because I know it was so much harder this time around,” Dreyer told PEOPLE exclusively in December of getting pregnant naturally. “We weren’t sure we were going to get pregnant or what sort of IVF treatments we’d have to go through to be able to have this baby. So every night I pray and thank God for putting us in this situation and giving us this opportunity and not having to struggle any longer than we did.”

As she prepared to welcome another son, Dreyer was also staying focused on how her first child would handle all the changes. “I’m more worried about Calvin’s feeling than this baby,” she said, noting that things were very different when she was preparing to become a first-time mom.

“When I was pregnant with Calvin, it was all about the nerves of having a new baby and not knowing what to do with a new baby. And this time around, I know the baby’s going to be fine and I’m so worried about Calvin’s feelings,” Dreyer added. “For the past three years it’s all been about him.”