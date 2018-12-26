Today anchors and their families proved this Christmas that matching pajamas are always a good idea.

The team behind the NBC morning show shared precious peeks into their festive celebrations on Tuesday — and the pajama pattern stood out.

Savannah Guthrie, husband Michael Feldman, 4-year-old daughter Vale and 2-year-old son Charles “Charley” Max wore holiday-ready pajamas with green stripes and red lining. Vale added a fashion-forward blue necklace to complete her look.

“That awkward moment you realize you’re all wearing the SAME outfit,” Guthrie quipped. “Merriest Christmas!!!!”

Feldman and Charley kept the theme going in similar black tracksuit pants. “Tracking each other’s fashions #fathtersontracksuits,” Guthrie captioned two pictures of her boys’ matching moment.

Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay Czarniak along with son Delano “Del”, 4, and daughter Sybil “Sibby” Ann, 2, seemed to buy the same pajamas that Guthrie and her brood did.

“Merry Christmas from this wacky crew of Melvins,” he wrote. “@lindsaycz and I have so much for which to be grateful. Today we’re so thankful for our family, friends, and the birth of Christ which we celebrate today.”

Dylan Dreyer wore all plaid, while husband Brian Fichera and 2-year-old son Calvin Bradley matched in plaid bottoms and green tops. Calvin adorably took in all his presents as he reclined on the couch.

“We stayed in our PJs all day and never left this room,” she wrote. “It was a perfect day. Merry Christmas everyone!! I hope yours was full of joy and happiness!”

Hoda Kotb and her family — including boyfriend Joel Schiffman and 22-month-old daughter Haley Joy — all wore red pajamas with green lining and snowmen designs. The shirts declared “Merry Christmas” in cursive.

Always on mom duty, Kotb posed with a bottle in hand as her toddler cuddled up to her side. “Merry Christmas xxx,” she wrote.

Today staff members were not the only ones buying pajamas in bulk. Mindy Kaling matched 1-year-old daughter Katherine Swati in Eiffel Tower pajamas. Thomas Rhett, wife Lauren Akins and their crew all donned the same get-ups.

Some Today personalities had other special ways of marking Christmas. For her first Christmas since her grandparents’ deaths, Jenna Bush Hager posed for a selfie with three generations of her family.

Carson Daly put up a stocking in honor of the troops, and Al Roker showed off his skills in the kitchen. Willie Geist posted that he and his family were “dancing to Lil Wayne around the firepit in the backyard.”