Tobey Maguire Brings Daughter Ruby, 16, to 'Babylon' Premiere — See Their Rare Red Carpet Outing

Tobey Maguire had a very special lady accompanying him to the premiere of his latest film: his daughter, Ruby Sweetheart.

The 47-year-old actor made a rare appearance with his older child as they hit the red carpet Thursday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, in support of his new film Babylon.

Maguire looked dapper in a classic black suit as he posed for photos with his 16-year-old daughter, who wore a black velvet minidress with a sweetheart neckline — fitting for her middle name.

Ruby finished the glam look in sheer black tights, black ankle boots, a delicate necklace and a red coat with a furry lining, rocking a bold lip and her dark-blonde hair in long, loose waves over her shoulders.

Tobey Maguire and daughter Ruby. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Maguire shares Ruby and her brother Otis Tobias, 13, with ex Jennifer Meyer, whom he married in 2007. The pair announced their split in 2016, with Meyer, 45, filing for divorce in October 2020.

While the actor is typically private when it comes to his family life, he said in April 2007 — five months after Ruby's birth — that he "love(s) being a dad."

"I love my daughter ... yeah, it's definitely amazing!" Maguire told reporters during a press day for Spider-Man 3. "It's like everybody says — all the clichés are true."

"It's indescribable, and you just have to be there to understand it. You know, you don't really get it until you're there," he added.

Damien Chazelle's Babylon will soon see Maguire light up the big screen alongside fellow stars like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts and more.

The film follows an up-and-coming actress by the name of Nellie LaRoy (played by Robbie, 32) and movie star Jack Conrad (played by Pitt, 58) in 1920s Hollywood, amid a transition from silent to sound films.

"I wanted to capture just how big and bold and brash and unapologetic that world was," Chazelle, 37, previously told Vanity Fair.

The director added, "It was really a wild West period for these people, this gallery of characters, as they rise and fall, rise, fall, rise again, fall again."

Babylon is in theaters Dec. 23.