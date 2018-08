“Hands down, the best thing is to have a consistent nightly routine. That way, your baby will relax and know that rest time is coming,” PEOPLE’s Health Squad Pediatrician, Dr. Elizabeth Murray, says of her No. 1 tip to set babies up for sleep-time success.

“I recommend bath, brush, book, bed. A simple bath, brush teeth (or wipe the gums until teeth are present), share a favorite book (your baby will love to hear your voice) and then bed.”