'Tinder Swindler' Star Pernilla Sjoholm Welcomes Twins on New Year's Day: 'Words Can't Describe'

Pernilla Sjoholm, one of the women who fell victim to the serial conman the "Tindler Swindler," is a mom.

Sjoholm and partner Calle Schirren have welcomed twins, with the 35-year-old revealing she worried she'd have kids born in different years after going into labor on Dec. 31.

Her twins, a boy and a girl, were born one hour apart on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 1, she shared in an Instagram Reel detailing her birth story on Friday.

"It was a long delivery. They were healthy throughout the delivery," she shared. "But for me, it was very difficult, and I lost a lot of blood and had preeclampsia."

Preeclampsia, also known as toxemia, is a pregnancy condition that can cause serious complications and is "characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys," according to Mayo Clinic.

Explaining her absence from social media, Sjoholm wrote that she and her partner, "wanted some time on our own and just focus on our new family."

Calling her twins "our little hearts inside of me [that are] now outside," Sjoholm said that "mommy and daddy are so happy, words can't describe."

The new mom of two shared photos from the early days of her twins' lives, from tandem breastfeeding to the two infants snuggling together in a series of matching outfits.

Sjoholm revealed her pregnancy news in a new ad for Tinder rival dating app Wingman.

In the clever spot, Sjoholm appeared with fellow Tinder Swindler victim Cecilie Fjellhøy as they reimagined what their life would be like if they used the dating app Wingman instead of Tinder. At the end of the ad, Sjoholm and Fjellhøy are both happily in relationships, with Fjellhøy about to get married and Sjoholm revealing a baby bump.

"I'm just so scared these two little beans going to come out on your big day," Sjoholm said. Fjellhøy then suggested they try to relax by watching a new movie about a "conman using dating apps to defraud people," a not-so-subtle nod to The Tinder Swindler.

Netflix's true-crime documentary The Tinder Swindler chronicles the real-life events of a serial fraudster who conned an estimated 10 million dollars out of women he attracted on the popular dating app, Tinder.

Though he disguised himself under various aliases, the swindler is widely recognized as Simon Leviev, who claimed he worked in a dangerous diamond business and was the son of billionaire Israeli diamond oligarch Lev Leviev.

The scandal-based documentary is recounted through shocking, yet heartbreaking stories told by Fjellhøy, Sjöholm and Ayleen Charlotte — three of the many women who fell victim to the Tinder trickster.