'Tinder Swindler' Star Pernilla Sjoholm Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins: 'New Chapter In Our Life'

Pernilla Sjoholm, one of the women who fell victim to the serial conman the "Tindler Swindler," is going to be a mom.

Sjoholm is pregnant, expecting twins with her partner, she revealed in a new ad for rival dating app Wingman.

In the clever spot, Sjoholm appears with fellow Tinder Swindler victim Cecilie Fjellhøy as they reimagine what their life would be like if they used the dating app Wingman instead of Tinder. At the end of the ad, Sjoholm and Fjellhøy are both happily in relationships, with Fjellhøy about to get married and Sjoholm revealing a baby bump.

"I'm just so scared these two little beans going to come out on your big day," Sjoholm says. Fjellhøy then suggests they try to relax by watching a new movie about a "conman using dating apps to defraud people," a not-so-subtle nod to The Tinder Swindler.

Following the premiere of the Wingman ad, Sjoholm shared the happy news on her Instagram alongside a video featuring her baby bump and photos of the parents-to-be.

"We are so happy to share the news we are expecting twins in December🥰🙈 Mommy♥️Daddy are over the moon filled with love! A new chapter in our life have started🥰♥️" she writes.

Fjellhøy replied in the comments, "Finally it's ooout!!❤️🥳 You'll be the best mum."

Pernilla Sjoholm/Instagram

Netflix's true-crime documentary The Tinder Swindler chronicles the real-life events of a serial fraudster who conned an estimated 10 million dollars out of women he attracted on the popular dating app, Tinder.

Though he disguised himself under various aliases, the swindler is widely recognized as Simon Leviev, who claimed he worked in a dangerous diamond business and was the son of billionaire Israeli diamond oligarch Lev Leviev.

The scandal-based documentary is recounted through shocking, yet heartbreaking stories told by Fjellhøy, Sjöholm and Ayleen Charlotte — three of the many women who fell victim to the Tinder trickster.