Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas thrilled to be expecting a baby; look at ultrasound photos
UK soap actors Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas were snapped looking at scans of their unborn baby on Saturday, April 5th. They expect their first child to arrive sometime in late October and are absolutely thrilled about the news.Tina, 24, who quit her role as Coronation Street's Sarah in December 2007, said yesterday:
Ryan, 23, added:
Source: The Sun
