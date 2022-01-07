Tina Knowles-Lawson Wishes Granddaughter Blue Ivy a Happy 10th Birthday: 'My Capricorn Twin'

Happy Birthday Blue Ivy!

The daughter of music moguls Beyoncé and JAY-Z turned 10 on Friday and received a heartfelt birthday shoutout from her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson.

"My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things," the fashion designer, 67, captioned an Instagram photo of the two together.

She continued, "Blue is my little Capricorn Twin. I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready 😂three days later but we still share the bond."

Tina Lawson, Blue Ivy Credit: Tina Lawson/Instagram

In the photo, Knowles-Lawson and Blue are smiling, posed on the beach at sunset while wearing coordinated black and white outfits.

"Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!😂!😂 Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well!" she continued her tribute. "God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet , Beautiful Baby Blue❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂💥Happy Birthday 🎂❤️🙏🏽"

Blue's special day comes after she joined her little sister Rumi, 4, in an ad for Beyoncé's IVY PARK x adidas clothing line, modeling pieces from the Halls of Ivy collaborative collection.

About halfway through the clip, which the singer released in November, the 40-year-old matches her daughters in black-and-white houndstooth printed outfits. Beyoncé smiles at the camera while holding Rumi against her hip as Blue stands behind them and holds a soccer ball.

Rumi, Beyonce, Blue Ivy Credit: Ivy Park/Twitter

Last year, Blue also appeared alongside her mom for the "Icy Park" capsule collection, posing side-by-side with Beyoncé in a vibrant graphic-print puffer jacket and matching bottoms in the same color pattern.

Knowles-Lawson gave a sweet shoutout to her granddaughter on social media at the time, revealing that Blue wasn't actually scheduled to pose in the campaign.