Tina Knowles Lawson Says Granddaughter Blue Ivy, 7½, 'Can Do a Perfect Cat Eye' with Makeup

Is Blue Ivy set to become the next big beauty influencer?

According to her grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson, the 7½-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z is already a big fan of (and quite talented with) makeup — but only during “playtime,” Knowles Lawson told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend at Los Angeles’ Beautycon event.

“She’s quite a makeup artist. She’s amazing,” the fashion designer and businesswoman, 65, praised Blue. “She puts stones [on her eyes] and does all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye. She’s a little artist.”

“I’ve bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad’s dismay! Dads don’t like that,” Knowles Lawson continued. “But it’s just for playtime. We have fun.”

The mother of two also revealed that she thinks 13 is a good age to let kids begin to wear makeup out of the house — which is when she allowed daughters Beyoncé, 37, and Solange Knowles, 33, do so. But even then, she had limits.

“A little lip gloss — maybe a little blush — and I always believed in mascara, that’s so fun. But not any base and all that stuff, that’s a little much,” she added.

She may be young, but Blue has been perfecting her makeup technique for years. In March 2016, Beyoncé shared a cute photo of her oldest child in a sparkly pink dress touching a lip-color wand to her mouth, with eyeliner and lip gloss already on her face.

Although he didn’t name names, Beyoncé’s makeup artist Sir John told Hello! this past March that he has “a client who has a 7-year-old daughter and she does an immaculate flowing eyeliner. She’s coming for my job.”

And it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. In 2012, the Grammy winner told PEOPLE she also used to play in her mother’s makeup when she was young.

“I had blue eye shadow and red lips, and I put crazy blush on,” Beyoncé said at the time. “I looked like a clown, but I thought I was so beautiful.”

Image zoom Blue Ivy Carter Beyonce/Instagram

After Beyoncé dropped her latest musical work, The Lion King: The Gift, fans were thrilled to hear Blue make a cameo on the 15th track, titled “Brown Skin Girl.” The star’s firstborn even received a writing credit for the song, on which she is heard singing a few lines.

“Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “Blue loves singing, dancing and performing. She is a natural.”

Entering second grade this fall at a private school in Los Angeles, Blue — who’s a big sister to twins Rumi and Sir, 2 — loves spending one-on-one time with her mom and accompanying her to work events, added the insider.

“She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants,” said the source. “Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond!”